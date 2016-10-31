Black bear meeting slated in Patterson

A “concerned citizens meeting” on the local black bear population is set for Nov. 15 at the Patterson Civic Center.

The St. Mary Parish Black Bear Conflict Office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Patterson City Council are hosting the meeting to “address issues with nuisance bear activities in residential areas south of US 90 in Patterson.”

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Topics include bear-proofing homes and the neighborhood; LDWF abatement efforts; ordinance for proper use of wildlife-resistant containers; and the ordinance outlining those container’s placement for service.