Bias wins, keeps council seat
Tue, 2016-11-08 21:57
The Rev. Ron Bias will keep his Morgan City Council District 3 seat after beating challenger Joshua Loupe, 475-315.
- Log in to post comments
The Rev. Ron Bias will keep his Morgan City Council District 3 seat after beating challenger Joshua Loupe, 475-315.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255