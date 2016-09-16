Berwick History Program celebrates school days

The 2nd annual Lighthouse Festival scheduled Oct. 8-9 will once again feature the popular Berwick History Program. The theme of this year’s program is Celebrate Education in Berwick and will be presented at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 inside the Berwick Elementary Gymnasium.

Berwick Historic Committee members all agree that when folks gather to talk about the ‘good old days’, the topic of first choice is school memories. Everyone has a favorite story. These stories unite a community like no other subject with a bond that lasts a lifetime.

Guided by a desire to preserve and promote the history of their beloved town, they set about gathering history, documents and pictures. As the idea grew, word spread and many wanted to join the group; thus, the first annual history program was born. It was an outdoor program held under the bridge by Second Street and featured a visit from the founder of the town, Thomas Berwick, played by Parker Felterman. The program also included recognition of some of Berwick’s oldest residents.

The program was such a success that the group petitioned the Berwick Town Council and requested a Proclamation naming the month of October as “Celebrate Berwick” and encouraging future history programs and activities. That request was unanimously granted and passed by the Mayor and Council.

The following year, the annual history program was incorporated into the newly organized Lighthouse Festival. This program featured the history of the Berwick Volunteer Fire Department. Once again, the audience was visited by Thomas Berwick played by Parker Felterman. Longtime former Fire Chief V. J. Bella made a grand entrance in his cherished antique fire engine, then regaled the audience with the history of the fire department and anecdotes from years past. The program concluded with a walking tour of the original downtown Berwick guided and narrated by ella.

This year’s third annual history program takes quite a different look.

Historic Committee members have planned a program of the history of education in Berwick. Beginning in the late 1890’s and continuing until the year 1966, this program will feature a look at the Berwick School which is now Berwick Elementary, but previously was grades 1 – 12.

The program will also feature the history of the Berwick Colored School, later named the Sarah T. Patterson School. Hosting the program at Berwick Elementary will provide an opportunity for former students from 1927- 1966 to visit their Alma Mater with a walking tour of the buildings. Like the preceding programs, organizers hope that this year’s event will bring back special memories to all who attend.