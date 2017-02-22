Baldwin police chief sets parade rules

Baldwin Police Chief Harry J. Smith Jr. said his department will take every precaution to make Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade a safe one.

Along with other law enforcement agencies, Smith said police are at ready for the event.

“I would like to welcome all visitors to come out and celebrate the season of Mardi Gras with the Town of Baldwin,” he said.

The town’s open container law has been lifted during the hours of the parade until 4 p.m. No glass bottles are allowed. There is also a zero tolerance policy for mischief, Smith said.

“I ask that parents please do not allow your kids to position themselves close to the floats nor stand in the roadway of the parade route,” the chief added. “I ask the Town of Baldwin to open our hearts to all visitors and show them some hometown Baldwin love.”

The parade lines up at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street near UMCOR. The route is about 1½ miles down Main Street to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.