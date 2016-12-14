Home / News

Baldwin lighting contest

Wed, 2016-12-14 09:45

Judges for the Baldwin Christmas Light Judging contest held Dec. 9 were, at left, Della Carson Bellard, Claudette Bourgeois, Alfreida Edwards, Mary Ann Buteaux and Karent Mathews. At right are members of the Baldwin Beautification Committee. The winners were:
Zones 1, 2 and 4
1st Place: Ethel Mae Jones, 313 Rod Lane
2nd Place: Elder Donald and Donna Lanceslin, 903 Martin Luther King St.
3rd Place: LaShonda Robertson, 311 Rod Lane
Zones 3, 5 and 6
1st Place: David and Cindy Mire, 302 Cypress St.
2nd Place: Josh and Vickie Williams, 100 Oakleaf St.
3rd Place: Edward and Sandra Payton, 104 Sansue St.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media