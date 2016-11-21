Author Onebane at library Dec. 1

Five generations of a family that built a Louisiana sugar empire are chronicled in The House that Sugarcane Built.

Meet author Donna McGee Onebane Dec.1 at 6 p.m. when she visits the Franklin Library for a cultural evening event and book signing.

Onebane is a folklorist and past member of the English department faculty at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She was director for the Library of Congress Veterans Oral History Project in Louisiana and Louisiana Voices. Her contributions have appeared in Louisiana English Journal, Louisiana Folklore Miscellany, and The Mark Twain Encyclopedia.

Her sweeping narrative, The House That Sugarcane Built, reveals the victories and failures of the family-owned J. M. Burguieres Company, spanning Parisian immigrant Eugene D. Burguieres’ arrival at the port of New Orleans in 1831 through 135 years to the present-day legendary empire that he founded. This is the story of the abundant sugarcane land, and the valuable salt, oil, and gas beneath it that that resourceful Burguieres family parlayed into a Louisiana dynasty.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the St. Mary Public Library at 337-828-5364.