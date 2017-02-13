Sheryl Gibbons, holding plaque, who works at Patterson’s Hattie Watts Elementary, has been honored as an Assistant Principal of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Principals and the National Association of Elementary Principals. Gibbons was recognized by the School Board at its Thursday meeting. Behind her are, from left: Hattie Watts Principal Niki Fryou; Superintendent Leonard Armato; and Louisiana Association of Principals Executive Director Debra Schum.