Art Walk deadline extended

The deadline for entries for the Franklin Art Walk is Friday, Oct. 14 at noon.

“At this time, 30 artists are needed to make this event a success,” Community Development Director Arlana Shields said. “We want to have artists and authors in every available venue on Main Street! Artists, authors and art teachers are encouraged to show and sell their work, especially because the Franklin Art Walk and the Harvest Moon Festival are on the same day and in the same location.”

To be a part of the Franklin Art Walk, contact the Community Development Department (ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345).