And now....It's Christmastime! *IMPORTANT UPDATE*

*UPDATE* .— Christmas under the Lampposts was scheduled to take place Saturday, December 3, 2016, at 6 p.m. Due to the weather forecast, the Christmas parade and lamp-lighting ceremony will be rescheduled. The City of Franklin apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused, but it hopes that the participants and the revelers will join the City of Franklin on the new date, which will be announced soon.

Decorating contest set in Franklin

The Franklin Christmas Decorations Committee will sponsor its first Christmas decorating contest Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

To participate in the contest, all you have to do is leave your lights on that night.

The committee will divide Franklin into three residential zones and a business zone. There will be first, second and third place winners in each of the residential zones, as well as first, second and third place winners in the business community.

For more information, contact Barbara Simmons (337-828-6305 or bsimmons@franklin-la.com).

'Food for Families' on Dec. 6

Food Net’s “Food for Families” drive is set Dec. 6

Locally, donations can be made at the following locations:

—Church of the Assumption’s parish hall, Main and Iberia streets, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—Baldwin Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street, Baldwin.

—St. Joseph Catholic Church, Centerville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check the expiration dates on all canned goods that they are not expired. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Children's Art Walk before lighting

Franklin’s Children’s Art Walk is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street.

Below are the venues and artists:

Chez Hope: Christopher L. Bailey, Jr.

Chic and Shabby: Rachel Bonin, Carla Hostetter, Doris Wigington

“Although there aren’t many artists, this is the City of Franklin’s first attempt at a children’s art walk,” Community Development Director Arlana Shields said. “Christopher Bailey is a young artist who draws and paints and has participated in the Franklin Art Walk. He’s quite poised for someone so young. Rachel Bonin is an artist who draws and makes accessories. Carla Hostetter is an artist and an author who writes under the nom de plume Lynn Shurr and is the author of the ‘Sinner’ series of novels. Doris Wigington makes beautiful quilts. As you can see, each person in this year’s Children’s Art Walk has a special gift that deserves to be seen, appreciated and supported”

For more information about the Children’s Art Walk on December 10, 2016, contact the Community Development Department (ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345).

'Lessons and Carols' on Dec. 11

Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will present its annual Christmas Concert entitled “Lessons and Carols” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the free performance.

This presentation consists of the adult vocal choir, under the direction of Dexter Thibodeaux, and the handbell choir, under the direction of Dale Fangue. Tentatively, the school choirs of St. John’s Elementary and Hanson Memorial High School are scheduled to perform.

Accompanying the choirs this year will be guest musicians performing on trumpets, flute, violin, and tympani drums as well as guest soprano Lanie Marcantel.

Performances of traditional and contemporary Christmas pieces, interspersed with the liturgical narrative of the birth of Christ, are sure to enhance the spirituality of the Christmas Season.

Baldwin will turn on their lights Thursday

Baldwin’s Christmas Lighting event will be Thursday at 6 p.m.

The location is at the Baldwin Fire Station, the old Baldwin Elementary building.

There will be choirs, a visit by Santa, and the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.

Members of the Baldwin Beautification Club are also asking residents to participate in their lighting and decorating contest. First, second and third place winners will be chosen. Judging is Dec. 9.

Dist. 1 sets its banquet Saturday

Residents of St. Mary Parish District 1 are hosting their 10th Annual Community Christmas Banquet entitled “Empowerment Begins at Home.”

The event will take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the West St. Mary Civic Center, 1498 La. 318, in Sorrell.

Featured activities include a full course meal, live entertainment, dancing and fellowship All District 1 residents, churches, organizations, businesses and public officials are invited to attend.

Those planning to attend must RSVP no later than Thursday 4 p.m. by phoning the West St. Mary Civic Center at 337-276-4896. Attendance is free; however, guests are asked to bring a donation of a toy for a child aged 0-12 years old, as Recreation District No. 5 is a partner with “Toys for Tots” of St. Mary Parish. Donations can be made to Recreation District No. 5 of St. Mary Parish.

The semi-formal event is sponsored by Recreation District No. 5 of St. Mary Parish.