'American Idol' finalist will perform here Nov. 1

Wed, 2016-10-19 12:46

"American Idol" Season Six Finalist Melinda will perform a show filled with everything from favorite American standards to Top 40 hits Nov. 1 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will be available at the door or by calling 985-385-2307. The adult season ticket price for five remaining concerts is $45. For students (K-12) the price is $10.
An individual concert ticket is $25.
Doolittle has gone on to become a powerhouse performer who commands her audience’s attention. She has performed with Peter Cetera, Cyndi Lauper, and the renowned Boston Pops Orchestra.
Her debut album, Coming Back to You (2009), garnered rave reviews from critics, including The New York Times.

