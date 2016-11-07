Home / News

Adopting M.E. Norman Elementary

Mon, 2016-11-07 10:59

Morgan City Rotary Club recently became an Adopt a School sponsor by adopting M.E. Norman Elementary. Present for the plaque, check and certificate presentation were Rotarians Cherie Laiche, Lea Hebert, J.O. Melancon, Tim Hebert, JoAnne Bergeron, Dianne Irwin, Karen Fink, Herman Hartman, Bob Harrison, Emily Berry and Donna Meyer, also representing the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, M.E. Norman students Riley Norris, Ryleigh Charpentier, Lillian Berry, Clark Berry and Whitley Berry, M.E. Norman Principal Shannon Hoffpauir, and St. Mary Parish School Board members Anthony Streva and Bill McCarty were also present.

