Active shooter practice

Working through school resource officers with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, principals of J.S. Aucoin Elementary and Centerville High School held active shooter response drills for faculty.

Teachers were given the opportunity to enhance their individual response tactics and given insight into how the response by law enforcement unfolds.

The proactive exercises strengthen planned response to an armed intruder entering a school.

“During an active shooter event, we rely on the teachers and staff of our schools to keep our children safe in those critical moments before law enforcement arrives,” Sheriff Mark Hebert said. “These drills help us achieve efficient and effective response at all levels.”

The drills, which included simulated gunfire, were conducted by members of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Narcotics Sections, and Special Response Team in October and November. Following the drills, Sheriff’s Office staff and the Morgan City Fire Department Assistant Chief briefed teachers on potential security concerns and presented information on active shooter incidents that have occurred in other parts of the country.

“These joint training efforts are part of our commitment to work closely with our schools to increase school safety,” Hebert said. “This service is available to any school in St. Mary Parish that requests it from the Sheriff’s Office.”