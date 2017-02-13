Trump Oks disaster declaration for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for two Loui-siana parishes hit by Tuesday’s tornado outbreak.

Gov. John Bel Edwards requested individual assistance in Orleans, Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes. It also sought public assistance in those areas plus Jefferson Parish; and for statewide hazard mitigation assistance.

The White House Saturday declared a major disaster exists and made federal funding available for those affected in Orleans and Livingston parishes. Edwards thanked Trump “for his quick assistance,” which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Damage surveys are con-tinuing in the other areas and more parishes may be designated after they’re completed.

Six tornadoes hit the state, including St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes and the parishes previously mentioned.