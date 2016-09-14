Three Morgan City buildings put on lockdown while authorities search for escaped inmate

Wyandotte Elementary, Morgan City Health Care and Maison Jardin have been placed on lockdown while authorities search for an escaped inmate, according to Morgan City police.

The Morgan City Police Department has responded to a complaint of an escaped inmate who escaped from Assumption Parish Deputies in the area of Roderick Street near Allison Street.

The subject, Drake Domangue,44, was incarcerated for DWI. Officers from multiple agencies are searching the area. Wyandotte Elementary, Morgan City Health Care, as well as Maison Jardin have been notified and placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. The subject is described as a w/m last seen wearing a black and white jumpsuit with white undershirt. Last seen in area of Morgan City Health Care in the Lakeside area.

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to report to call Morgan City Police Department or contact 911.