Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation

A 13-year-old girl who was walking near Lake Palourde Road in Amelia died after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday night. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, according to a news release.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 call of a crash involving a pedestrian on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia. The crash claimed the life of Allyson Duval, 13, of Morgan City, the release said.

Deputies investigating the crash determined that Duval was walking near the roadway when she was struck by a 1998 tan Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Michael Nguyen, 32, of Amelia. Duval was severely injured in the crash and transported to Teche Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance where she was pronounced deceased by the St. Mary Parish Coroner, the release said. The investigation is continuing.