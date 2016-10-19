Home / News

St. Mary Chamber recognition

Wed, 2016-10-19

The Morgan City Fire Department was honored for 144 years of service during the Oct. 12 Business Luncheon.Harrison presents a plaque to Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham.

Maison Jardin Senior Living Community in Morgan City was honored for 10 years in business at the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon on Oct. 12 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Chamber Chairman Bob Harrison presents a plaque to Maison Jardin Administrator Danette Ellis.

