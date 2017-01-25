New chamber member

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce welcomes its newest member, Tiger Island Handyman LLC, owned locally by Gregory Guarisco. He specializes in interior and exterior home improvement and custom wood furniture. Services include but are not limited to drywall, painting, flooring, pressure washing, landscaping, gutters, general handyman, etc. Products include but are not limited to Adirondack chairs, swings, benches, wooden ice chests, wine racks, dining tables, doghouses, etc. Guarisco may be reached at gregoryg@tigerislandhandyman.com or 985-518-1169, or visit www.tigerislandhandyman.com.