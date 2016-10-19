FNB branches out

Ground was broken Tuesday for a new First National Bank branch at 955 Ninth St. in Morgan City. The bank already has its main branch in Jeanerette and branches in New Iberia, Loreauville, Franklin and Baldwin, as well as a business development office in Morgan City. Shown from left are architect Mark Lalande, Morgan City Council member Louis Tamporello, President Damon Migues, Mayor Frank P. "Boo" Grizzaffi III, Scott Melancon of First National Bank; Billy Giordano; Directors Brett Bishop and Gerald Eldridge; Bobby Dufrene; Jackie Kton; Barry Dufrene; and Hugh Hidalgo, ARL.