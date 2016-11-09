Duval Arthur will join state emergency prep board

Duval Arthur, St. Mary Parish emergency preparedness coordinator, was recently elected by his peers to serve as a 2016-17 board member for the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association, he said in a news release.

The association, formed in 1980, is a statewide organization made up of individuals that are responsible for responding to all types of accidents and emergencies, both natural and man-made. It comprises about 600 members statewide.

Duval has been a member of this organization since 2007. He graduated from Nicholls State University in 1978 and has been involved in emergency management his entire adult life.

The organization meets annually for a training conference, and members get updates on the latest emergency response equipment, procedures for handling emergencies, and to elect a board of directors to lead the organization for the upcoming year.

Arthur served 32 years in the Army and Army Reserve and retired in 2009 as a sergeant major assigned to the Inspector General’s Office at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command at Belle Chase Naval Air Station.

He served as the chief deputy for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick police chief until he left there to become the homeland security officer and emergency preparedness coordinator for St. Mary Parish in 2004.