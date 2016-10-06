D.a.T. raises $6,000 for Wounded Warriors

Staff Report

Scott Green, co-owner of Morgan City company D.a.T. Sauce LLC, auctioned off an exclusive, once in a lifetime Louisiana experience on approximately 20,000 acres of scenic Louisiana bayou waters, swamps and marshes to raise $6,000 for R & DA’s Military Assistance Program for Wounded Warriors.

The highest bidder, along with three guests, had the opportunity to come to Louisiana and spend several days alligator hunting, fishing, enjoying live entertainment and fine Louisiana cuisine, and doing what Scott Green calls “Cajun stuff."

The online auction ended on July 15, with the winning bid going to Sandra Green (no relation to Scott Green) of Atlanta, who bid on the auction to surprise her The entire experience was filmed for the winner by award-winning producer and Patterson resident William Gil.