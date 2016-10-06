Danos family gives to Nicholls State

Nicholls State University announced a $1 million donation from the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation to support the newly renovated Danos Theater and the academic programs that benefit from it. The last wishes of the Mary and Al, the theater’s benefactors and longtime supporters, the donation will be drawn out over four years. “A generous donation of this size means we’ll be able to continue to provide to the community exactly what Mary and Al Danos had envisioned,” said Nicholls President Bruce Murphy. The four Danos children — Rene, Alyce, Andre and Marcel — presented the check during the grand reopening of the 5,500-square-foot, 240-seat theater, named in honor of their parents, and Talbot Hall. Nicholls students and faculty were featured during the event, titled an Opening Night Showcase of the Arts, with performances by the Nicholls Concert Choir, Jazz Band and Nicholls Players.