(Updated) Police: Multiple arrests expected in Patterson drive-by shooting

Patterson police expect to arrest multiple people in connection with a Monday night drive-by shooting in Patterson left a pedestrian with minor injuries to his leg, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said. Police are pursing potential suspects in the shooting.

Detectives are working closely with U.S. marshals and the Lafayette Police Department as one of the people possibly involved in the Patterson shooting is also a person of interest in a second-degree murder case in Lafayette, LaSalle said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Patterson police received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets.

Investigators determined that shots were fired and exchanged between two vehicles, LaSalle said. A pedestrian was hit in the crossfire, receiving minor wounds to his leg, LaSalle said. The victim refused transport to the hospital.

Police and several other agencies are pursuing a few possible suspects, he said.

LaSalle asks anyone with any information on the shooting to contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.