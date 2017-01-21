Suspect wanted in disturbance, battery in Bayou Vista

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled the scene Friday night of a physical altercation with a woman in Bayou Vista after he was shot by another person, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

At 7:21 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of Carol Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies first on scene learned that John Buck, Jr. and a female subject were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Another subject at the home fired a .22-caliber gun at Buck striking him. Buck then fled the home on foot. Deputies along with the K-9 Unit and detectives tracked the suspect through the yards of several homes in the area, the release said.

A K-9 team with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search. As of just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Buck had not been located. Anyone with information Buck's whereabouts can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Buck, 30, has a last known address in Ricohoc.

Information can be provided anonymously. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Contact 911 or the sheriff’s Office. Additional patrols have been assigned to the area. Sheriff Mark Hebert thanks the residents for their cooperation and assistance during the search.