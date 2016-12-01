Suspect arrested in stabbing of Patterson police officer; officer in 'good shape' after being treated at hospital, chief says

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing a Patterson police officer in the face with a steak knife Thursday evening while the officer was trying to arrest the man for shoplifting at a nearby business.

Authorities arrested Tim Duval for stabbing of Patterson Police Cpl. Kevin Stewart in the face with a steak knife, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said. Duval attacked Stewart while Stewart was trying to arrest him for shoplifting, LaSalle said. Duval has been arrested on shoplifting charges multiple times before, LaSalle said. No age or address was available yet for Duval.

Duval attacked Stewart in a densely wooded area near Hickory Street where Stewart had chased Duval to, LaSalle said.

Duval disarmed Stewart, taking his tear gas gun and shooting Stewart with the gas gun, LaSalle said. Stewart was able to recover the gas gun from Duval, shoot Duval with the tear gas gun and make the arrest, the chief said.

LaSalle said Stewart relied on his training and was able to avoid using deadly force against Duval. Stewart was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, and, as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Stewart was about to be released from the hospital, the chief said. Duval is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, for his attack on Stewart, LaSalle said.

Stewart is in "good shape," and investigators are working to recover the knife Duval used in the attack, LaSalle said.