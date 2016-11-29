Sheriff seeks help to find missing Baldwin man

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 53-year-old Baldwin man, who was last seen Nov. 9 at his camper at an RV park, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Nov. 22, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on a person in Baldwin. Detectives investigating the report learned that Kim Christopher Armand, 53, was last seen Nov. 9 at his camper at an RV park on La. 83 in Baldwin.

Detectives also discovered that Armand’s bicycle is missing from his home. The welfare concern complaint is now being investigated as a missing person case, the release said.

Armand is described as a 5-foot-5, 200-pound white male with brown eyes and gray hair. Anyone who has seen Armand or believes they may have information on his whereabouts, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.