Radio logs for Sept. 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

6:30 a.m. 700 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.

9:22 a.m. La. 70; Traffic stop/arrest.

9:36 a.m. Front Street; Theft.

10:55 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

11:02 a.m. Pecos Street; Animal complaint.

11:18 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

11:37 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Medical.

11:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:59 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:04 p.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

12:22 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

12:43 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Narcotics complaint.

1:05 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturb-ance.

1:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:07 p.m. Morgan City; Civil issue.

1:42 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Utilities.

1:44 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Fire.

2:22 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Fraud.

2:39 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Found property.

2:50 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Stalled vehicle.

3:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West-bound; Stalled vehicle.

3:44 p.m. Everett Street; Simple battery.

4:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:22 p.m. Berwick; Arrest.

4:23 p.m. Sixth and Spruce streets; Complaint.

4:35 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Traffic stop/arrest.

5:08 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

5:19 p.m. 1100 block of Clothilde Street; Suspicious vehicle.

5:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

5:56 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Welfare concern.

7:15 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Assistance.

9:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

9:14 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

12:48 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

2:06 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

3:05 a.m. Louisa and Sixth streets; Disturbance.