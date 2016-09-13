Radio logs for Sept. 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Sept. 12

5:05 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

6:24 a.m. 1000 block of McDermott Street; Traffic complaint.

8:21 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Burglary.

8:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

11:24 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

11:56 a.m. Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

12:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Vandalism.

1:02 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Civil matter.

1:10 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:11 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

1:19 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic complaint.

1:50 p.m. First Street and Railroad Avenue; Crash.

2:41 p.m. Hickory Street and Veterans Boulevard; Crash.

2:58 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.

3:02 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Welfare concern.

5:02 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

5:30 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Removal of subjects.

5:42 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

6:17 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

7:44 p.m. 1300 block of Lakewood Drive; Phone harassment.

9:42 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.

10:27 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

10:40 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

10:40 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.

10:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

12:30 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Officer stand by.

1:14 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Suspicious person.

1:21 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.