Radio logs for Oct. 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 28

6:34 a.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Traffic stop/arrest.

8:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

8:46 a.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Crash.

8:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:05 a.m. Maple Street; Animal complaint.

9:07 a.m. Marguerite and Elm streets; Crash.

9:54 a.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Traffic stop/arrest.

10:46 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Traffic stop/arrest.

12:12 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Alarm.

2:55 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

3:02 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Traffic complaint.

3:15 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.

4:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:32 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Civil matter.

4:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:38 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Officer stand by.

7:14 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

7:46 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Found property.

8:05 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

9:35 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Disturbance.

10:05 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Welfare concern.

11:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

Saturday, Oct. 29

12:23 a.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.

1:10 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Frequent patrols.

1:16 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.

1:54 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Frequent patrols.

7:47 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:47 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.

8:26 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

8:26 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Loud noise.

9:31 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

11:27 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

11:40 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Abandoned property.

12:22 p.m. Headland Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

12:22 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:30 p.m. Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

2:42 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Theft.

3:16 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

3:28 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Assault.

4:06 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.

4:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:46 p.m. Lawrence Park; Suspicious subject.

6:04 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

6:15 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

6:21 p.m. Wren Street; Loud music.

8:43 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:10 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:58 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

11:40 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; 911 hang up call.

Sunday, Oct. 30

12:52 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud noise.

1:23 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:11 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Medical.

3:34 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:36 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Officer stand by

9:04 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; 911 hang up.

10:54 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Welfare concern.

11:08 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

11:14 a.m. La. 182; Assistance.

11:52 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.

2:47 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3 p.m. Justa Street; Traffic complaint.

4:23 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

5:56 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

6:17 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

7:44 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:20 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 100 block of Ann Street; Suspicious person.

9:32 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:39 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.

10:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.

Monday, Oct. 31

12:12 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

2:17 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Loud music.