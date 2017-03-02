Radio logs for March 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
8:33 a.m. Short Street; Theft.
9:13 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
9:22 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.
9:40 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Animal complaint.
9:47 a.m. Kimberly and Jennie drives; Extra patrols.
11:01 a.m. Marquis Manor; Juvenile complaint.
12:46 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
2:02 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
2:15 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Medical.
2:38 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Crash.
4:36 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Traffic complaint.
5:04 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
6:51 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:50 p.m. 5000 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
8:27 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
10:15 p.m. Belanger and Sixth streets; Suspicious vehicle.
11:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
12:26 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Loud noise.
12:32 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Suspicious vehicle.
1:34 a.m. Front Street; Suspicious person.
3:23 a.m. Wytchwood Drive near Walnut Drive; Patrol request.
4:12 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Loud noise.
- Log in to post comments