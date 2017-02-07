Radio logs for Feb. 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 3
6:31 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
8:54 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:26 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Crash.
10:01 a.m. Walnut and Chestnut drives; Medical.
10:04 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Investigation.
10:22 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Crash.
11:41 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
11:59 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
12:48 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.
1:19 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Theft.
1:20 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.
1:36 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Battery.
1:56 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
2:27 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
3:15 p.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.
3:52 p.m. La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.
3:56 p.m. Centerville; Arrest.
5:09 p.m. Patterson; Arrest.
6:20 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
6:39 p.m. Mallard Street; Loud music.
7:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:43 p.m. La.. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
8:20 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
8:21 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.
8:47 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:31 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Welfare concern.
9:34 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:39 p.m. Mallard and Robin streets; Loud music.
10:12 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
Saturday, Feb. 4
1:24 a.m. Arizona Alley; Complaint.
8:08 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.
8:51 a.m. North Third Street; Battery.
9:55 a.m. Pecan Street; Missing juvenile.
10:11 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.
10:13 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
11:44 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic complaint.
11:51 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Complaint.
12:19 p.m. La. 182; Hit and run.
12:56 p.m. 1400 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.
1:53 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:42 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; 911 hang up.
4:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
4:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
5:17 p.m. 400 block of David Street; Alarm.
6:47 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
6:56 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Traffic complaint.
9 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Arrest.
11:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.
11:44 p.m. Clements Street; Loud music.
11:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
Sunday, Feb. 5
1:06 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
1:08 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious subject.
3:32 a.m. 900 block of Laurel Street; Welfare concern.
4:16 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
7:23 a.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
7:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:19 a.m. Third Street; Stalled vehicle.
10:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
12:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
12:24 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Traffic complaint.
3:22 p.m. La. 182; Hit and run/pursuit.
4:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:38 p.m. Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
5:38 p.m. Terrebonne and Egle streets; Reckless driver.
7:51 p.m. Centerville; Assistance.
8:19 p.m. Mallard and Robin streets; Loud music.
8:47 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
8:53 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Extra patrol.
8:55 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
9:08 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.
9:25 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
9:41 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
10:36 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
10:52 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
Monday, Feb. 6
1:29 a.m. 1000 block of La 70; Theft.
2:44 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.
