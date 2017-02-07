Radio logs for Feb. 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 3

6:31 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

8:54 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:26 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Crash.

10:01 a.m. Walnut and Chestnut drives; Medical.

10:04 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Investigation.

10:22 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Crash.

11:41 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

11:59 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

12:48 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

1:19 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Theft.

1:20 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.

1:36 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Battery.

1:56 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

2:27 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

3:15 p.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.

3:52 p.m. La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.

3:56 p.m. Centerville; Arrest.

5:09 p.m. Patterson; Arrest.

6:20 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

6:39 p.m. Mallard Street; Loud music.

7:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:43 p.m. La.. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

8:20 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

8:21 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

8:47 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:31 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Welfare concern.

9:34 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:39 p.m. Mallard and Robin streets; Loud music.

10:12 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

Saturday, Feb. 4

1:24 a.m. Arizona Alley; Complaint.

8:08 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.

8:51 a.m. North Third Street; Battery.

9:55 a.m. Pecan Street; Missing juvenile.

10:11 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

10:13 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

11:44 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic complaint.

11:51 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Complaint.

12:19 p.m. La. 182; Hit and run.

12:56 p.m. 1400 block of McDermott Drive; Theft.

1:53 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

2:42 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; 911 hang up.

4:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

4:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

5:17 p.m. 400 block of David Street; Alarm.

6:47 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

6:56 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Traffic complaint.

9 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Arrest.

11:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

11:44 p.m. Clements Street; Loud music.

11:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Sunday, Feb. 5

1:06 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

1:08 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious subject.

3:32 a.m. 900 block of Laurel Street; Welfare concern.

4:16 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

7:23 a.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

7:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:19 a.m. Third Street; Stalled vehicle.

10:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

12:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

12:24 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Traffic complaint.

3:22 p.m. La. 182; Hit and run/pursuit.

4:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:38 p.m. Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

5:38 p.m. Terrebonne and Egle streets; Reckless driver.

7:51 p.m. Centerville; Assistance.

8:19 p.m. Mallard and Robin streets; Loud music.

8:47 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

8:53 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Extra patrol.

8:55 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

9:08 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.

9:25 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

9:41 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

10:36 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

10:52 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

Monday, Feb. 6

1:29 a.m. 1000 block of La 70; Theft.

2:44 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.