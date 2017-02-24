Radio logs for Feb. 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 23

9:21 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Patrol request.

10:55 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

11:42 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

12:02 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

12:22 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

12:34 p.m. 6400 block of U.S. 90 East; Vehicle accident.

1:09 p.m. 1800 block of East Garner Street; Medical emergency.

3:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Welfare check.

3:19 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:29 p.m. Marguerite and Eighth streets; Complaint.

4:12 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

4:46 p.m. David Drive near Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.

4:49 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Removal of subject.

5:21 p.m. 1400 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

5:26 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

5:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil complaint.

5:43 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

5:55 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

6:20 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

7:44 p.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.

7:49 p.m. La. 182; Disturbance.

9:23 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Warrant.

11:17 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

11:19 p.m. Aucoin Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic stop/arrest.

11:30 p.m. Garber Street; Loud music.

Friday, Feb. 24

2:38 a.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Juvenile complaint.

4:13 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.