Radio logs for Feb. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:59 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

8:20 a.m. Ditch Avenue and Headland Street; Welfare concern.

9:20 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.

10:01 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

11:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Stolen vehicle.

11:09 a.m. Cedar Street; Complaint.

11:20 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical emergency.

12:32 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

1:29 p.m. 700 block of Mayon Street; Complaint.

1:32 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Fight.

2:50 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Assistance.

3:02 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

4:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:31 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless operation.

4:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:18 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Removal of subject.

5:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:29 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Crash.

6:43 p.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Warrant.

8:36 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Remove subject.

10:03 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Narcotics complaint.

Thursday, Feb. 23

12:41 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

4:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.