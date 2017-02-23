Radio logs for Feb. 23
Wednesday, Feb. 22
7:59 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
8:20 a.m. Ditch Avenue and Headland Street; Welfare concern.
9:20 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.
10:01 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
11:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Stolen vehicle.
11:09 a.m. Cedar Street; Complaint.
11:20 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical emergency.
12:32 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
1:29 p.m. 700 block of Mayon Street; Complaint.
1:32 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Fight.
2:50 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Assistance.
3:02 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
4:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:31 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless operation.
4:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:18 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Removal of subject.
5:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:29 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Crash.
6:43 p.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Warrant.
8:36 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Remove subject.
10:03 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Narcotics complaint.
Thursday, Feb. 23
12:41 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
4:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
