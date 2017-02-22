Radio logs for Feb. 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
7:30 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Damage to property.
7:59 a.m. Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
8 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal complaint.
8:21 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Traffic incident.
8:24 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
8:55 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:09 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.
10:01 a.m. Fifth and Florence streets; Warrant.
10:09 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.
11:50 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Assistance.
12:33 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Theft.
12:56 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Theft.
1 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
1:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
1:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:19 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:43 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Alarm.
2:57 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
3:11 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.
5:07 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
5:53 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
5:58 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7:15 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
9:50 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
