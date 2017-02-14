Radio logs for Feb. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 13

7:09 a.m. 2300 Clements Street; Complaint.

7:15 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:35 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

10:08 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

10:14 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

11:01 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

11:19 a.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

11:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:57 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

12:58 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182 East; 911 hang up call.

1:10 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint

1:14 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.

1:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

4:52 p.m. U.S. 90; Reckless operation.

5:33 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

6:08 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

6:13 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Loud music.

6:19 p.m. Sixth and Freret streets; Disturbance.

7:03 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Loud music.

7:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:37 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Alarm.

10:13 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Civil matter.

10:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

2:10 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.