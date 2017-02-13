Radio logs for Feb. 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 10

7:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

8:32 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Accident.

8:56 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Street; Animal.

9:53 a.m. Marquis Manor; Animal.

10:02 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Alarm.

10:48 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Hit and run.

11:13 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

1:11 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

2:19 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Traffic incident.

2:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.

2:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

3:28 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Forgery.

3:31 p.m. Eighth and Willard streets; Animal.

4:35 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Street; Traffic incident.

5:04 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.

5:12 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

5:41 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:52 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Removal of subject.

7:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:26 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

8:07 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Traffic incident.

9:22 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

9:42 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:48 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.

10:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

11:05 p.m. Aycock Street; Loud music.

Saturday, Feb. 11

12:05 a.m. 2200 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

12:12 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.

12:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:23 a.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues; Arrest.

9:11 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Medical.

10:26 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Animal.

11:56 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal.

12:32 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

1:39 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Loud music.

3:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

6:01 p.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; Animal complaint.

6:14 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.

6:31 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

6:59 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problems.

8:18 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Juvenile problems.

9:08 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

9:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:41 p.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Warrant.

Sunday, Feb. 12

12:53 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:08 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

1:16 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:52 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

6:47 a.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

9:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

9:37 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

10:14 a.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.

10:39 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

12:20 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

2:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

3:54 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical.

5:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:21 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

6:45 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:10 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Warrant.

7:40 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Complaint.

7:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Utility.

7:46 p.m. 1000 block of Franklin Street; Medical.

7:59 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.

9:28 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Burglary.

10:29 p.m. Barrow Street; Complaint.

10:45 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.

Monday, Feb. 13

3:48 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.