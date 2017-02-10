Radio logs for Feb. 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 9

7:47 a.m. 2200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:38 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:55 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

9:39 a.m. 700 block of Kentucky Street; Assistance.

10:24 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Fire alarm.

11:57 a.m. 2400 Cypress Street; Assistance.

12 p.m. 1000 block of Stephensville Road; Assistance.

12:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:52 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Civil complaint.

12:57 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Harassment.

1:36 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

1:51 p.m. 3000 block of Leslie Drive; Vehicle burglary.

1:56 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Abandoned vehicle.

3:03 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Assistance.

3:08 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

3:20 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

4:08 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

4:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:04 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

5:38 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.

6:28 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

6:55 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Complaint.

7:17 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Utilities

7:31 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

7:44 p.m. Railroad Avenue and 11th Street; Suspicious subjects.

7:49 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic stop/arrest.

8:03 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

8:20 p.m. 500 block of Second Street; Alarm.

9:47 p.m. Patton and Halsey streets; Suspicious subjects.

10:34 p.m. Duke and Fourth streets; Traffic stop/arrest.

11:15 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

Friday, Feb. 10.

12:47 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

2:25 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

2:38 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

3:13 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

4:57 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Traffic complaint.