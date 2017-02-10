Radio logs for Feb. 10
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Feb. 9
7:47 a.m. 2200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
8:38 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
8:55 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
9:39 a.m. 700 block of Kentucky Street; Assistance.
10:24 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Fire alarm.
11:57 a.m. 2400 Cypress Street; Assistance.
12 p.m. 1000 block of Stephensville Road; Assistance.
12:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:52 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Civil complaint.
12:57 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Harassment.
1:36 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
1:51 p.m. 3000 block of Leslie Drive; Vehicle burglary.
1:56 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Abandoned vehicle.
3:03 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Assistance.
3:08 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
3:20 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
4:08 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
4:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:04 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
5:38 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.
6:28 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
6:55 p.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Complaint.
7:17 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Utilities
7:31 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
7:44 p.m. Railroad Avenue and 11th Street; Suspicious subjects.
7:49 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic stop/arrest.
8:03 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
8:20 p.m. 500 block of Second Street; Alarm.
9:47 p.m. Patton and Halsey streets; Suspicious subjects.
10:34 p.m. Duke and Fourth streets; Traffic stop/arrest.
11:15 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
Friday, Feb. 10.
12:47 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
2:25 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
2:38 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
3:13 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
4:57 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Traffic complaint.
