Police: Woman seriously injured in stabbing

A woman sustained serious injuries Thursday in Berwick after another woman allegedly stabbed her in the stomach, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

Latasha Jones, 34, of Tournament Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on the charge of aggravated second-degree battery-domestic violence.

Jones allegedly stabbed another woman during a domestic dispute at a home on Guzzetta Drive in Berwick. The victim had “serious injuries” after being stabbed in the stomach, Richard said.

Police located Jones and the victim in the stairwell of the La. 182 bridge in Berwick, Richard said. The victim told authorities that she had been heading to Morgan City, the chief said.

The victim was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. She was in surgery Thursday afternoon, Richard said.