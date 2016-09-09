Police Reports 9-9-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrest:

Ashley Aucoin, 29, of 1513 Ohio St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 2:59 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $6,075.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrest:

Anthony J. Beard, 40, of 1502 Cross Road #2, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 6:51 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Beard was released on a summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Keithlin Antoine, 21, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 4:23 p.m. and charged with failure to register. Antoine was held at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.