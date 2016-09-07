Police Reports 9-7-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Anthony Beard, 40, of Cross Road #2, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 5:36 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. Beard was released on a summons to appear in court.

Marlen Hernandez, 29, of 207 Westside Park Lane, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 4:52 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault and reckless operation of a vehicle. No bail was set.

Oscar Stewart Jr., 45, of 1014 Martin Luther King Drive, Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:54 p.m. and charged for probation violation. Bail was set at $18,423.

Lashanta Lumpkin, 24, of 312 Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 11:54 p.m. and charged with head lights required, no motor vehicle insurance and no driver’s license. Lumpkin was released on a summons to appear in court.