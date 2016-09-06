Police Reports 9-6-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Darnell Ayro, 33, of Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday and charged with criminal trespass and released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brandy Martin, 42, of 137 Houma Drive, Charenton, was arrested Thursday at 9:56 p.m. and charged with license plate lights required, head lamps required, brake lights required, expired license plate, expired inspection sticker, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule I and possession of Schedule II. Martin was transported to the parish jail for booking.

Ryan Ledet, 23, of 828 Lillian Lane, Amelia, was arrested Friday at 10:54 a.m. and charged with hit and run driving and failure to report an accident. Ledet was released on a summons to appear in court.

Theresa E. Desselle, 57, of Pearl River, was arrested Friday at 3:27 p.m. and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, no motor vehicle insurance and no proof of registration. Desselle was released on a summons to appear in court.

Brian Humphrey, 30, of 1430 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 2:26 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Humphrey was released on a summons to appear in court.

Jorge Torres Contreras, 39, of 711 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 5:13 p.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding and no driver’s license. Contreras was released on a summons to appear in court.

Jason J. Suire, 44, of Ricohoc, was arrested Thursday at 8:15 p.m. and charged with driving under suspension, tail lamps required, no insurance and canceled license plate. Suire was release on a summons to appear in court.

James C. Hebert, 30, of Youngsville, was arrested Saturday at 10:52 p.m. and charged with careless operation of a vehicle, no proof of insurance and driving under suspension. Hebert was released on a summons to appear in court.

Dejon Francis, 25, of 301 Egle St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 1:37 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery. Bail was set at $750.

Anthony Pennison, 22, of Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Sunday at 1:37 a.m. and charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pennison was released on a $4,750 bond.

Garrett L. Johnson, 27, of Mandeville, was arrested Sunday at 2:03 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. He was later released on a summons to appear in court.

John Austin, III, 55, of 215 S. Clausen Lane, Verdunville, was arrested Sunday at 11:34 a.m. and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving left of center, general speed law violation, no proof of insurance and no proof of vehicle registration. Austin was released on a $1,750 bond.

Tina Weaver, 46, of 122 Doris St., Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 5:53 p.m. and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released on a $750 bond.

Jacob Hebert, 22, of New Iberia, was charged second degree battery and criminal damage to property. No bail was set.

Don Fryou, 28, of 445 A Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 4:39 a.m. and charged with resisting an officer and driving under suspension. No bail was set.

Colby Spain, 29, of 525 Roberson St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:41 a.m. and charged with littering and driving under suspension. Spain was released on a summons to appear in court.

Stephen S. Hutcherson, 31, of Houma, was arrested Monday at 11:51 a.m. and charged with two counts of resisting an officer and on a warrant from the 32nd Judicial District Court for failure to appear for drug court. No bail was set.

Trinity Todd, 21, of 133 Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 9:19 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Alfred Daniels Jr., 54, of 509 Tiger Road, Centerville, was arrested Monday at 9:20 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $6,821.

Travis S. Ruffin, 18, of 3202 Vine Drive, Morgan City, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 7:08 p.m. and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ruffin was released on a $10,000 personal surety bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Shacoby Johnson, 20, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:19 a.m. and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia- second offense, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number and abuse of toxic vapors. Johnson was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Leo Gradley III, 18, of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:29 p.m. and charged with theft under $300. Gradley was held on a $1,000 bond.

Brian Waguespack, 40, of Hamm Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 9:40 p.m. and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace. Waguespack was held on a $750 bond.

Jeremiah Smith, 24, of Trowbridge Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:06 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. Smith was released on a $500 bond.

Morris Thibeaux, 60, of Franklin, was arrested Monday at 2:59 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of open alcohol container and remaining where forbidden. Thibeaux was held on a $100 cash bond.

Ernest Guilbeau, 39, of Lagrange Robicheaux Road, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:36 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on traffic violations. Guilbeau was released on a $335 cash bond.

Kient Martin, 27, of Myra Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 2:42 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property and simple battery. Martin was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.