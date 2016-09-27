Police Reports 9-27-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Craig M. Free, 30, of 2945 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 7:04 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and monetary instrument abuse. No bail was set.

Donavan Pederson, 36, of 137 Domino Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 7:13 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Pederson was released on a summons to appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Gerald Duncan, 51, of Thibodaux, was arrested Monday at 12:46 p.m. and charged with theft of goods. Duncan was released on a summons to appear in court.

Willie Williams, 23, of Thibodaux, was arrested Monday at 12:12 p.m. and charged with felony theft of goods. No bail was set.

Cynthia K. Trahan, 61, of Pierre Part, was arrested Monday at 10:52 a.m. and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle with an accident and expired driver’s license. Trahan was released on a summons to appear in court.

Ashley Jones, 35, of 723 Bush St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 9:11 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, operating a vehicle with an expired license plate and failure to honor written promise to appear. Jones was released on $340 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Ronald Jones Jr., 36, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:16 a.m. for the charges of cell phone usage in a school zone, driving under suspension, switched license plate, no insurance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a gun free zone, possession of Schedule I narcotics- second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was booked, processed and held on a $14,500 bond.