Police Reports 9-19-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Lou Pichoff, 37, of Hebert Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to appear for violation of protective order. He was transported to the parish jail.

Monique Milton, 35, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Friday and charged with terrorizing. She was also arrested for six warrants for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for status conference, disturbing the peace, possession of Xanax, disturbing the peace, improper phone communication and assault on child welfare worker. She was transported to the parish jail.

Corey Mata, of La. 87, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday and charged with disturbing the peace by intoxication, disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting an officer by force. He was transported to the parish jail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Edward Archangel, 43, of Ira Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 12:52 p.m. and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation. Archangel was booked, processed and transported the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Cherie Loustalot, 34, of Lake Palourde Road, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 3:39 p.m. and charged with exploitation of the infirmed, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule V narcotics and parole violation. Loustalot was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Weldon Daigle, 47, of Hamm Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:54 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by loud and profane language and assault on a school teacher. Daigle was released on a $5,000 bond.

Troy Guidry, 29, of New Iberia, was arrested Saturday at 8:26 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery- first offense child present. Guidry was held with no bond set.

Jerry Rogers, 24, of Pine Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:58 p.m. and charged with a probation violation. Rogers was held with no bond set.

Terry Caudill, 31, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and charged with simple criminal damage to property. Caudill was held on a $1,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Zachery Romero, 27, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday at 2:25 p.m. and charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license. Romero was released on a $750 bond.

Samuel Lacoste, 38, of 129 Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 5:00 p.m. and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle and possession of Schedule I drugs. Lacoste was released on a summons to appear in court.

Wendell Chauvin, 56, of 4055 Francis St., Berwick, was arrested Friday at 6:00 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal damage to property. Chauvin turned himself in on the warrant at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and was released after time served.

Mallory Harris, 30, of 1812 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 12:02 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace and remaining where forbidden. Harris was released on a summons to appear in court.

Jessica Comeaux, 36, of Gibson, was arrested Saturday at 3:19 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Comeaux was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Joseph Fine, 56, of 609 Fith St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 3:31 p.m. and charged with driving under suspension. Fine was released on a summons to appear in court.

Christina Derouen, 30, of New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 3:36 a.m. and charged with failure to report an accident, careless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run driving, possession of Schedule II, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. No bail was set.

Derrick White, 35, of 156 Rogers Lane, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 10:03 p.m. and charged with second degree battery. No bail was set.

Wendy Dalfrey, 39, of Galliano, was arrested Sunday at 12:31 p.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Dalfrey was released on a summons to appear in court.

Charles J. Butler, III, 36, of 248 Edmond Lane, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 2:55 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer and on a warrant for simple battery and aggravated assault. No bail was set.

Jeremy Butler, 29, of 248 Edmond Lane, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 2:55 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer, a warrant for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer and a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of remaining where forbidden, threatening a public official and resisting an officer. No bail was set.

Tanesha L. Jackson, 25, of 2436 La. 318, Sorrel, was arrested Sunday at 4:38 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Taelisha R. Jackson, 22, of 2436 La. 318, Sorrel, was arrested Sunday at 4:38 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Eddie Lyons, Jr, 56, of 190 Dinkins Road, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 7:03 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear. Lyons was also charged on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, failure to use seatbelts, expired motor vehicle inspection and failure to honor written promise to appear. Bail was set at $680.