Police Reports 9-12-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tahj Boatman, 19, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 3:12 a.m. and charged with resisting an officer by giving false information. Boatman was released on a $1,000 bond.

Keithlin Antoine, 21, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:50 p.m. and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, second offense. Antoine remained incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Morris Thibeaux, 63, of Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 3:02 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by intoxication and remaining where forbidden. Thibeaux was released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Joann Shaw, 56, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:54 p.m. and charged with for disturbing the peace. Shaw was released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Raquel Matthews, 23, of Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:54 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace, simple battery and threatening a public official. Matthews was released on a $1,750 bond.

Junius Jordan Jr., 59, of Ash Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 4:28 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Jordan was held with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Juvenile male, 12, of Centerville, was arrested Friday at 1:31 p.m. and charged with simple battery. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Josef Scott, 34, of Hattiesburg, Miss., was arrested Friday at 12:43 p.m. and charged with driving with a suspended license. He was released on a summons to appear in court.

April G. Nosworthy, 30, of Houma, was arrested Friday at 2:13 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Nosworthy was later released.

Reginald C. Morgan Jr., 44, of Houma, was arrested Friday at 2:15 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt and speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and stop sign violation. Bail was set at $813.

Galen Ford, 24, of 812 Ditch Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 5:30 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection and operating a vehicle no insurance. Ford was released on a $500 bond.

Alvin Crochet, of 111 Robicheaux Lane, Centerville, was arrested Friday at 8:24 p.m. and charged with violation of the parish nuisance animal ordinance. Crochet was released on a summons to appear in court.

Jashala Washington, 18, of 208 Pickett Lane, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 8:51 p.m. and charged with maximum speed limit violation and no motor vehicle insurance. Washington was released on a summons to appear in court.

Marquis J. Brown, 23, of 109 Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 10:49 p.m. and charged with switched license plate, no driver’s license and no motor vehicle insurance. Brown was released on a summons to appear in court.

Orlando Jordan, 35, of 945 La. 318, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 11:09 p.m. and charged with for possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and possession of Schedule II. Bail was set at $3,000.

Brad Ronsonet, 41, of 202 Bayou Drive, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 1:37 a.m. and charged with obstructing a public roadway, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no proof of insurance. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Charlie Hurst Jr., 25, of 282 Eves St., Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 4:28 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, proper equipment required on vehicle, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear. Hurst was released on a $365 bond.

Anthony Kelly, 32, of 110 Baker Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 8:43 p.m. and charged with for turning movements required, driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $1,750.

Brian Fontenot, 38, of 121 Mitchell St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 9:22 p.m. and charged with head lamps required, license plate light required and no insurance. Fontenot was released on a summons to appear in court.

James Zepeda, 50, of 511 Joey St., Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 10:44 p.m. and charged with failure to signal a turn, no driver’s license and a warrant from Harris County Texas. Bail on the traffic charges was set at $500.

Travis Colbert, 37, of 2278 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 11:43 p.m. and charged with failure to appear for a drug court status conference. Bail was set at $300,000.

Riley Lee, 42, of 224 Gum Point Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:55 a.m. and charged with maximum speed limit violation and driving under suspension. Lee was released on a summons to appear in court.