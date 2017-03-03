Police Reports 3-3-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

A juvenile male, 12, of Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 12:07 p.m. on a charge of misdemeanor battery after an alleged incident at Centerville Junior High School. He was released to guardians pending juvenile court.

Roderick Davis, 25, of 507 Daspit St., New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 2:56 p.m. on a warrant charging him with attempted second degree murder and domestic abuse battery. The warrant was obtained following an investigation into a complaint of an illegal discharge of a firearm on Pepper Road in Jeanerette that was reported in March of 2016. Detectives found evidence that Davis grabbed a female victim during an argument. As the argument progressed, Davis retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and fired the weapon at a male victim. Davis then left the area. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. A correctional officer transported Davis from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Davis was released after posting a $77,000 bond.

Kenneth W. Meaux, 39, of New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 2:49 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of suspended license and was released on a summons.

Brandon Soprano, 23, of 6556 La. 87, Charenton, was arrested Thursday at 10:14 p.m. on charges of stop sign violation, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, criminal trespass, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, a warrant for aggravated flight from an officer, three counts stop sign violation, traffic control signal violation, four counts turning movements and required signals violations, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer, no proof of motor vehicle insurance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone) and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Joshua Dimaggio, 19, of Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on a charge of simple assault and telephone harassment and was released on a summons.

Cory J. Fernandez, 28, of 120 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested today at 4:40 a.m. on charges of DWI and careless operation and was held with no bond set.

Narcotics agents arrested Walter Kidder, 33, of 205 Neptune St., Apt. 1, Bayou Vista, Thursday at 6:23 p.m. on charges of stop sign violation, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule 1 (marijuana), possession of Schedule III (Subutex), possession of Schedule III (Suboxone) and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone). No bond was set.

Eric Simon, 36, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Thursday at 8:27 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone), and a warrant from Ascension Parish for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. No bond was set.

Quinton Ratcliff, 44, of Labadieville, was arrested Thursday at 8:27 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II (cocaine), violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone) and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Third Ward Court Marshal David McCoy reported the arrest of Jessica Trahan, 31, of 15189 La. 182, Franklin, Thursday at 7:49 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on charges of theft by shoplifting and a district court parole violation warrant. No bond was set.