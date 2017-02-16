Police Reports 2-16-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Cotina L. Walton, 34, of 203 Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 2:34 p.m. on a Patterson warrant on a charge of identity theft. No bond was set.

Zachary A. Hebert, 19, of 522 Louisa St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 1:24 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court and was held on $100,000 bond.

Laquandre Freeman, 20, of 500-H Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:47 a.m. on charges of improper lane use and possession of marijuana. He was released on a summons.

Narcotics agents arrested Trevis D. Ruffin, 24, of 421 O’Neal Chube St., Franklin, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Johnny Freeman Jr., 65, of St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. on charges of DWI, reckless operation and driving under suspension. No bond was set.