Police Reports 12-7-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Jayson Gomez, 42, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday at 11:16 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear. Bail was set at $334.

Donny Chiasson, 38, of Thibodaux, was arrested Tuesday at 1:08 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Bail was set at $2,500.

Kendall Norman, 17, of 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 8:01 p.m. and charged with theft. He was later released on a summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Rochelle Romero, 24, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 10:52 a.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II narcotics. Romero was booked, processed and released on a $3,250 bond.

Duston Sconiers, 31, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 10:52 a.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Sconiers was booked, processed and released on a $1,500 bond.