Police Reports 12-5-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Blane Boatman, 31, of Sterling Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 1:30 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Boatman was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Charles Burrell, 18, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 3:16 p.m. and charged with second degree robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Burrell was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Calvin Sanders Jr, 27, of Ida Street, was arrested Friday at 5:07 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, driving under suspension, no insurance and license plate expired. Sanders was booked, processed and released on a $7,000 bond.

Andrea Smathers, 25, of La. 87, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 4:32 p.m. and charged with failure to appear for the charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Smathers was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Candice Hurst, 18, of St. John Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:08 p.m. and charged with simple battery. Hurst was booked, processed and held on a $2,500 bond.

Mark Colbert Jr, 22, of Sager Brown Road, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 9:20 p.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses. Colbert was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Harris, 17, of Sorrel, was arrested Friday at 9:32 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace and aggravated assault. Harris was later released on a $1,750 recognizance bond.

Katelyn N. Charles, 18, of 610 Pellerin St., Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault. She was released on a $1,500 bond.

Juvenile male, 14, of Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:12 p.m. and charged with aggravated battery. Following his arrest, the 14-year-old juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Crystal Hartman, 34, of 603 Taft St., #11, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 3:06 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, no driver’s license on person and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Hartman was released on a $3,750 bond.

Curtis Richard, 39, of 210 Glenwood St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 8:18 p.m. and charged with theft of goods, failure to appear on the charge of identity theft and unlawful manufacturing, production, or distribution of fraudulent documents, failure to appear on the charge of destroying legal crab traps or removing contents, failure to appear on the charges of driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate. No bail was set.

Jaclyn G. Rodriguez, 27, of 1338 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 10:55 a.m. and charged with careless operation of a vehicle. Rodriguez was released on summons to appear in court.

Dea’zhone Baker, 22, of 500 H. Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 5:18 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Baker was released on a summons to appear on court.

Christine Sharp, 47, of 2109 Hebert St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 7:57 p.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and failure to change address on driver’s license. Sharp was released after posting a $5,750 bond.

Trevor Alfano, 18, of 1700 Walnut St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 8:33 p.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and resisting an officer. He was released after posting a $5,500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Kenadie Bourque, 20, of 907 Duke St., Apt. 3, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 4:07 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Dylan Ives, 21, of 907 Duke St., Apt. 3, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 4:07 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.