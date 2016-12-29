Police Reports 12-29-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Garbio Boulanger, 27, of Sixth Street, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension, expired driver’s license, failure to appear on the charge driving under suspension and no insurance. Boulanger was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Joshua Norris, 25, of Parks, was arrested Wednesday at 8:59 p.m. and charged with child desertion. Norris was booked, processed and held on a $2,000 bond.

Joshua Boudreaux, 31, of Cypress Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:55 p.m. and charged failure to appear for possession of a legend drug without a prescription and failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. Boudreaux was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Jordan McDaniel, 23, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:10 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of simple assault. McDaniel was booked, processed and held on a $368 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

A 15-year-old juvenile, of Choctaw Street, Charenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with curfew violation and released to her parent on a summons.

Cheyenne Rojas, 19, of Choctaw Street, Charenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor and released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrest:

Bruce Johnson, 37, of Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday at 7:44 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Charlotte T. Bracamontes, 28, of 315 Tiffany St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 2:06 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of clonazepam, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. No bail was set.

Brian K. Lemon, 35, of 210 Batiste St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 7:21 p.m. and charged with hit and run driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. No bail was set.

Alvin Wilson Jr, 49, of 103 Lancelin St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:31 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of illegal carrying of weapons and for probation violation. Bail was set at $6,500.

Henry R. Canales-Cruz, 24, of 817 Highway 182, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 1:03 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $3,500.

Sharice J. Richard, 22, of 200 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 3:46 a.m. and charged with stopping, standing or parking outside of business or residence districts as well as no driver’s license on person and no motor vehicle insurance. Richard was released on a summons to appear in court.