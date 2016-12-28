Police Reports 12-28-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

A 14 year old juvenile, of Coushatta Drive, of Charenton, was arrested Friday and charged with theft and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Sac & Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center.

Randy J. Darby, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested Saturday and charged with purse snatching and issuing worthless checks. He was transported to the parish jail.

Nathan Kaufman, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful playing of gaming devices by person under 21 and was released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brock J. Broussard, 28, of 906 First St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 10:22 a.m. and charged with second degree aggravated battery and aggravated criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $250,000.

Latifha Friels, 23, of 404 Fifth St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 12:12 p.m. and charged with failure to signal 100 feet prior to an intersection, no driver’s license and no motor vehicle insurance. Friels was released on a summons to appear in court.

Wynn Whitehurst, 41, of 197 Jupiter St., Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 1:28 p.m. and charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and theft. No bail was set.

Cole Fruge, 25, of 1302 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 12:44 a.m. and charged with theft of goods and vagrancy. Bail was set at $1,750.

Maxine Provost, 72, of New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 12:25 p.m. and charged with hit and run driving, possession of Schedule IV and failure to yield. She was released on a $1,500 personal surety bond.

Jenny Landry, 59, of 529 Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 9:24 p.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Landry was released on a $2,500 bond.

Scotty Pellerin, 36, of New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 9:40 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule II, entering contraband into a penal institution, failure to appear on the charge of reckless operation of a vehicle, attempted first degree murder of a peace officer, theft of goods, driving under suspension, resisting an officer with force or violence, reckless operation of a vehicle, theft of goods and remaining where forbidden. No bail was set.

James C. Dinicola, 25, of 124 Field Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 9:15 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension. Dinicola was released on a summons to appear in court.

Cherie Hendricks, 45, of Chicago, IL was arrested Saturday at 12:59 p.m. and charged with theft of goods. Hendricks was released on a summons to appear in court.

Joseph J. Julien, 50, of 214 Arizona St., Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 5:50 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Julien was transported to the parish jail on the warrant. Bail was set at $9,292.

Marvin Machado, 36, of Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 5:24 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. He was released after posting a $3,500 bond.

Jose M. Biban, 29, of Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 9:25 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Biban was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Ronnie J. Chaisson, 55, of Amelia, was arrested Monday at 11:28 a.m. and charged with theft. No bail was set.

Jesse J. Landry, Sr, 27, of New Iberia, was arrested Monday at 9:34 p.m. and charged with violation of protective orders. Landry was released on a $2,500 bond.

Pedro Vazquez-Garcia, 36, of 620 Easy St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 5:10 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension. Vazquez-Garcia was released on a summons to appear in court.

Denares D. Fitch, 30, of Gibson, was arrested Tuesday at 3:59 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $4,194.

Don M. Fryou, 28, of 607 Carol Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. and charged with probation violation. No bail was set.

Torrence Ballet, 18, of 102 East Long St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:52 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana. Ballet was released on a summons to appear in court.