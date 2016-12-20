Police Reports 12-20-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Michael J. Martin, 28, of Pankerville, was arrested Friday at 12:07 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failure to obey a traffic device. Bail was set at $5,000.

Stephanie Robertson, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 1:18 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, vehicle not covered by security and improper driving left of center of roadway. Bail was set at $500.

Bricelon Martin, 20, of 1192 Chitimacha Trail, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 10:31 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Two juvenile females, ages 15 and 16, both of Patterson, were arrested Friday at 10:42 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. The two juveniles were released to their guardians.

Erykah Singleton, 17, of 820 Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 10:42 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace. Singleton was released on a summons to appear in court.

Kenneth Benoit, 35, of Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday at 3:31 a.m. and charged with criminal mischief. Benoit was released on a summons to appear in court.

Ryan Gaudet, 19, of Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday at 3:35 a.m. and charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Gaudet was released on a summons to appear in court.

Regan Nohra, 22, of Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday at 3:35 a.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages by persons on behalf of persons under 21. Nohra was released on a summons to appear in court.

Blaise Crane, 22, of 212 Southeast Boulevard Apt D, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 11:18 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Justin Stratton, 27, of 212 Southeast Boulevard Apt. D, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 12:28 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $2,750.

Thomas Fontenot, 63, of 121 St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:07 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer and on a warrant for failure to appear in the charge of simple battery. No bail was set.

Maurice J. Mack, 34, of 1601 Cynthia St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 2:30 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $2,520.

Monique Mayer, 49, of New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 4:47 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. No bail was set.

Ryan Bowman, 21, of 181 Jupiter St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 9:50 a.m. and charged with failure to attend and complete a court ordered program. No bail was set.

Wesley Rink, 21, of Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 9:54 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Jerrius N. Charles, 17, of 606 St. Charles St., Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 8:34 p.m. and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things and no driver’s license. No bail was set.

Frank Wilson, 66, of 1236 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:32 a.m. and charged with proper equipment required, expired driver’s license, failure to carry registration in a motor vehicle and no motor vehicle insurance. Wilson was released on a summons to appear in court.

Ruben P. Romero, 58, of San Jose, CA was arrested Monday at 9:58 p.m. and charged with driving with a suspended license. Romero was released on a summons to appear in court.